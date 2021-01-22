Tellor Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.84 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Tellor has a market cap of $44.60 million and approximately $51.84 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.89 or 0.00082383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00069644 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.26 or 0.00601365 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006034 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045091 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.22 or 0.04428343 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015113 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017131 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “
Tellor Coin Trading
Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
