Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.61

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.61 and traded as high as $29.44. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 1,210,090 shares traded.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $7,919,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148,902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

