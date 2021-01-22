TENA (TENA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $101.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, TENA has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. TENA has a total market cap of $113,355.30 and approximately $101.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

