Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Gap Down to $2.58

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.32. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 20,805 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

