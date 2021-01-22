Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s stock price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. 1,846,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,264,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Tengasco alerts:

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Tengasco had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Tengasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tengasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.