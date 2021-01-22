TENT Tops 1-Day Volume of $214,928.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. TENT has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $214,928.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00121500 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00271281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00066615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038845 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 32,046,380 coins and its circulating supply is 31,969,288 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

