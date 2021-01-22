Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) Shares Down 4.5%

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) shares fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.85. 7,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $65,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,934. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenzing Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) by 199.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,202 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 13.81% of Tenzing Acquisition worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily operates in India.

