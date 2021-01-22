Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock worth $32,162,743 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after acquiring an additional 628,841 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after buying an additional 138,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,730,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,469. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $143.40.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

