Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.90

Shares of Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and traded as high as $8.18. Tern Plc (TERN.L) shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 4,280,835 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £26.49 million and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.47.

About Tern Plc (TERN.L) (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors. The firm primarily invest in companies based in United Kingdom. Tern Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Plc (TERN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern Plc (TERN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.