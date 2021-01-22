Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $417.16 million and approximately $29.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra's total supply is 994,296,010 coins and its circulating supply is 484,769,341 coins. Terra's official website is terra.money . Terra's official message board is medium.com/terra-money .

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

