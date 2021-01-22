Terracoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $755.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $340,824.36 and $755.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,234.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.08 or 0.01349718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.13 or 0.00555700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars.

