Terracoin Market Cap Reaches $297,942.27 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $297,942.27 and $189.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,476.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.73 or 0.01323222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.71 or 0.00534894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002394 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

