TerraUSD (UST) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.34 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $214.24 million and $29.34 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007680 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006954 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 617.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003101 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 214,765,423 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

