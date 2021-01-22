Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,778,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 314,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRNO opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

