Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.46.

TEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) stock opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$359.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tervita Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77.

Tervita Co. (TEV.TO) (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$298.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tervita Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

