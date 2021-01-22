Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $101,021,931 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $846.64. 17,990,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The stock has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $718.21 and a 200-day moving average of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

