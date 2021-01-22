Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 85.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.98.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $837.85. 435,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,983,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.19. The stock has a market cap of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1,686.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

