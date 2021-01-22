Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.33. Tesoro Enterprises shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 68,255,983 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Tesoro Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSNP)

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiary, supplies and installs floor and wall covering materials to individual home owners (DIY), builders and contractors, and interior designers. It provides pre-finished wood, engineered wood, and laminates; wall-to-wall carpets and area rugs; linoleum and vinyl floor coverings, shades, blinds, shutters; and ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone products for internal and external use.

