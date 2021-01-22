Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Stock Price Down 25.9%

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) dropped 25.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 143,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 66,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market cap of C$8.20 million and a PE ratio of -33.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

About Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

