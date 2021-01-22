Tether Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion and approximately $100.26 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00336842 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,510,320,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,776,394,865 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

