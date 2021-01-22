Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC on exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion and approximately $136.33 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 25,531,104,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,728,695,772 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.