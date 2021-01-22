Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.69 and last traded at $142.42. Approximately 769,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 373,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.78.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,904,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $175,058.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

