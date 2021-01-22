Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 12.2% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $279,217,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. 3,699,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

