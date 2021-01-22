Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Cut by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $859,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 88,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

TXN traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,021. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

