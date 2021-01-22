Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $190.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

TXN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.78. 5,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,896. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.49. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

