Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXRH. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.04.

TXRH stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 85.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,793,531. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

