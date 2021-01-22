Tezos Price Up 6.2% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and approximately $642.96 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos token can now be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00009220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009431 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 757,552,293 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

