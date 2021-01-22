Tezos Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Tezos has a market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $941.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Tezos token can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00010051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 153.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009412 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 757,656,993 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

