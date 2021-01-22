TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) Trading 1.5% Higher

TFI International Inc (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.38. 69,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,979% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95.

About TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

