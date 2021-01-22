The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). The Alkaline Water also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 281.67%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on The Alkaline Water from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of WTER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,670,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,667. The Alkaline Water has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.06.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

