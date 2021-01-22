The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 2,210,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,568. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

