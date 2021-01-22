The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $206.00. 16,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,829,362. The firm has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

