The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 131.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $14,010,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CG opened at $34.10 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

