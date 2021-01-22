The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.77

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $25.02. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 6,055 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 10.76% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE)

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.