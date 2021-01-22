The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $235.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

The Clorox stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

