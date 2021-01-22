The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

