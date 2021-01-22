The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

