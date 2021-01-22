The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

KO opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.