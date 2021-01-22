The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Shares Down 4.2%

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) was down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 232,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 188,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

The Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

