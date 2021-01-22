The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €139.00 Price Target

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €97.08 ($114.22).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

AIR traded down €3.05 ($3.59) on Friday, reaching €89.36 ($105.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,786,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €91.48 and a 200-day moving average of €75.62. Airbus SE has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.