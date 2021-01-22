The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

