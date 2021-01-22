The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.11. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
