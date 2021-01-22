The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,091. Z has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

