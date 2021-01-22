The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Nippon Telegraph and Telephone alerts:

Shares of NTTYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.19. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.