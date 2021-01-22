The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “conviction-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 468,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 302,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,206,000 after purchasing an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,128,000 after purchasing an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

