The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

YAHOY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,091. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.28. Z has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $14.98.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

