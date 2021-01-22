The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $357.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day moving average is $221.31. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $309.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,847,000 after buying an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 201,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 22,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.