The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€127.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.40 ($128.71).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

Shares of SY1 traded up €1.00 ($1.18) on Friday, reaching €101.30 ($119.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,355 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €110.22. Symrise AG has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.