The Graph (GRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $339.49 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $670.93 million and approximately $339.49 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

