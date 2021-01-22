The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $657.11 million and $347.92 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001615 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00586376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.79 or 0.04330681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017029 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

