The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,412,000 after purchasing an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $148.98 on Friday. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

